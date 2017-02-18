The Wenatchee World

WIAA Mat Classic XXIX: Chelan’s de la Cruz takes second in 1A 145-pound state final

by Brian DeShazo
TACOMA — Chelan senior Juan de la Cruz defeated Ethan Newman of Deer Park 6-3 in the semifinals but lost the final 17-5 to Franky Almaguer of Granger to take second place in the 1A state championships at 145 pounds Saturday in the Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome. Mountain Goats teammate Skylar Gordon lost twice in the 170-pound consolation bracket to finish in eighth place.

“Juan can walk away knowing he competed the whole two days,” Chelan coach Jeff…

