Tonight

Lo27° Patchy Fog then Rain/Snow Likely and Patchy Fog

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely and Patchy Fog then Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain then Rain/Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi39° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo32° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi46° Chance Rain then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi39° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Wild inch closer to division title with 6-1 win

by Daniel Rubens.
College Sports
A night after scoring 10 goals in a blowout win over Langley, the Wenatchee Wild had to find a much different way to win Saturday. After a tight first period, the Wild came alive in the second, scoring three times to open up a lead in an eventual 6-1 victory over the Rivermen at the Town Toyota Center.

With the win, the Wild moved to the brink of clinching the British Columbia Hockey League’s Mainland Division. Wenatchee sits five points…

