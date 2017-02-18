Wild inch closer to division title with 6-1 win

A night after scoring 10 goals in a blowout win over Langley, the Wenatchee Wild had to find a much different way to win Saturday. After a tight first period, the Wild came alive in the second, scoring three times to open up a lead in an eventual 6-1 victory over the Rivermen at the Town Toyota Center.
With the win, the Wild moved to the brink of clinching the British Columbia Hockey League’s Mainland Division. Wenatchee sits five points…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.