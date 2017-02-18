Wild inch closer to division title with 6-1 win

A night after scoring 10 goals in a blowout win over Langley, the Wenatchee Wild had to find a much different way to win Saturday. After a tight first period, the Wild came alive in the second, scoring three times to open up a lead in an eventual 6-1 victory over the Rivermen at the Town Toyota Center.

With the win, the Wild moved to the brink of clinching the British Columbia Hockey League’s Mainland Division. Wenatchee sits five points…