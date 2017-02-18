WVC men’s basketball team falls to Treasure Valley

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College men’s basketball team came up short Saturday against the visiting Treasure Valley Chukars, falling by a final score of 98-93 at Wenatchee Valley College.

The Knights held Treasure Valley at the three-point line and had the edge shooting from the field, but the Chukars got to the free-throw line time and again, finishing with 42 attempts from the charity stripe, which proved to be the nail in the coffin for WVC.

“They beat us…