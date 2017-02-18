The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo27° Patchy Fog then Rain/Snow Likely and Patchy Fog

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely and Patchy Fog then Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain then Rain/Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi39° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo32° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi46° Chance Rain then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi39° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

WVC men’s basketball team falls to Treasure Valley

by Chris Danko
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College men’s basketball team came up short Saturday against the visiting Treasure Valley Chukars, falling by a final score of 98-93 at Wenatchee Valley College.

The Knights held Treasure Valley at the three-point line and had the edge shooting from the field, but the Chukars got to the free-throw line time and again, finishing with 42 attempts from the charity stripe, which proved to be the nail in the coffin for WVC.

“They beat us…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 