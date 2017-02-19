17-year-old slain, twin brother held for investigation

COULEE CITY — A 17-year-old boy died in an apparent stabbing early Sunday, and Grant County sheriff’s deputies took his twin brother into custody.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of West Washington Street in Coulee City, where they found the victim. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputies took the youth’s twin brother into custody for investigation of manslaughter and assault-domestic violence. The scene of the crime was still being processed by detectives as of 9:30 a.m.Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison will schedule an autopsy for the victim. Deputies declined to release the victim’s or his brother’s name because of their juvenile status.