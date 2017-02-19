The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi37° Rain and Patchy Fog then Chance Showers

Tonight

Lo29° Chance Rain/Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo33° Rain

Tuesday

Hi47° Rain then Slight Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi39° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow Showers

17-year-old slain, twin brother held for investigation

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

COULEE CITY — A 17-year-old boy died in an apparent stabbing early Sunday, and Grant County sheriff’s deputies took his twin brother into custody. 

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called around 2:30 a.m.  to a home in the 300 block of West Washington Street in Coulee City, where they found the victim. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputies took the youth’s twin brother into custody for investigation of manslaughter and assault-domestic violence. The scene of the crime was still being processed by detectives as of 9:30 a.m.Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison will schedule an autopsy for the victim. Deputies declined to release the victim’s or his brother’s name because of their juvenile status.

Reach Jefferson Robbins at 509-664-7123 or . Follow him on Twitter at @JRobbinsWW. Contact him securely by PGP key.

Advertisements

 