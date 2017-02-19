17-year-old slain, twin brother held for investigation
COULEE CITY — A 17-year-old boy died in an apparent stabbing early Sunday, and Grant County sheriff’s deputies took his twin brother into custody.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of West Washington Street in Coulee City, where they found the victim. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Deputies took the youth’s twin brother into custody for investigation of manslaughter and assault-domestic violence. The scene of the crime was still being processed by detectives as of 9:30 a.m.Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison will schedule an autopsy for the victim. Deputies declined to release the victim’s or his brother’s name because of their juvenile status.
Reach Jefferson Robbins at 509-664-7123 or (javascript required to see email). Follow him on Twitter at @JRobbinsWW. Contact him securely by PGP key.