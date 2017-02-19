Alvin Dewayne Romine

Omak, WA

Alvin Dewayne Romine, 88, was born November 4, 1928, to Ralph Romine and

Mildred Irene Jones in Prescott, WA. He entered into rest peacefully at his

home on February 10, 2017. Dewayne graduated from Prescott High School in 1947

and then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1952 aboard a

sub chasing destroyer. He rejoined his family after his military service, and

they relocated to Omak, WA, where he would raise his family.

He worked for several local businesses including Maley’s, Culligan Soft Water

and Okanogan Meadowmoor Dairy, which he retired from. His sons have many fond

memories of being on the milk route with Dad. Dewayne also had a sign painting

business from home and a family fish shop.

Dewayne met his wife, Marilyn Jean Henske, in 1953 and they were happily

married until her death in 1987. They had four sons: Kelly, Dave, Mark and

Shawn. Mark passed away shortly after his birth. He married Reta Hendrick in

1988, whom he shared his life, love, and hobbies with, until his passing.

Involved in the Active Club, Dewayne was also a past President of the Omak

Stampede in the early years. He would help with the Boy Scout program and

often drove the bus to jamborees and events.

Dewayne was a man of many hobbies and talents, including oil painting, auto

restoration and painting, leatherwork, woodwork and designing his garden

railroad. He never met a plant he didn’t like and was known for his gardening

skill and green thumb. His garage/shop was legendary…it wasn’t “clutter”, it

was a collection of every imaginable tool or part you might ever need in the

middle of a project. He could build, assemble, design or fix just about

anything.

Dewayne loved the outdoors and nature. His life was full of adventure, his

sons grew up camping, fishing and traveling with their parents. A self

proclaimed klutz, Dewayne couldn’t seem to leave “well enough alone”

especially when it came to interactions with wild animals such as alligators,

raccoons, squirrels, and crows. His antics and mishaps provided years of

stories and laughter to his family. Dewayne will be remembered for his

infectious laugh, his love for his family and dogs, his kindness and his

hugs…he never let go first.

Dewayne is survived by his wife, Reta at their home in Omak, WA; his brother,

Paul in Colville, WA; son, Kelly and wife, Nancy Romine of Estacada, OR, son,

Dave and wife, Kristy Romine of Phoenix, AZ, and son, Shawn of Wilbur, WA,

Lori Young of Spokane Valley; and step-son, Scott and wife, Beth Giese of

Omak, WA. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren;

two nieces; two nephews; and life-long friend, George Egg of Vancouver, WA.

A Celebration of Life is planned in the spring, which was Dewayne’s favorite

season. He left a legacy of laughter and love and will be missed by all who

had the privilege of knowing him.