Arnold “Arnie” Martin Wiggum

July 11, 1920 - February 9, 2017

Beloved father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend, Arnold “Arnie” Martin

Wiggum, passed away on February 9, 2017, in Wenatchee, WA. He was born on July

11, 1920, in Chisholm, MN, to Mathias and Ingeborg (Vistnes) Wiggum, Norwegian

immigrants who met aboard ship while emigrating to the U.S. The Wiggum family,

including older brother, Perry, and sister, Margaret, moved to Everett, WA, in

1922, where Arnie grew up. After attending Everett public schools, Arnie

graduated in 1938 from Everett High School. Joining the Army National Guard at

age 16, he served five years in the Everett and Pullman units. He attended

Washington State College where he met his sweetheart, Irene Nelson. It was

“love at first laugh”. He heard Irene laughing at a track meet, sought her out

and fell in love. Arnie graduated in 1942 with a BA in English and History,

and a minor in Speech. He and Irene were married on August 1st.

During his college career, Arnie was on the WSC debate team, tennis team, a

member and president of Delta Sigma Zeta fraternity, college choir and glee

club, and was inducted into the Phi Delta Kappa education honorary. Arnie’s

future teaching career was put on hold, when two months after marrying Irene,

he received his draft notice. After enlisting in the Army Air Corps, he became

an instrument flying instructor (“LINK” trainer). He and Irene were stationed

in Chico, CA, Moses Lake, WA, Ephrata, WA, and at Paine Field in Everett.

Arnie always carried the sadness of losing so many of his original Army

National Guard unit members at WSC during WWII. After WWII, he joined the

Naval Air Reserve and spent his active duty at the Sandpoint Naval Base in

Seattle, WA.

During post-graduate studies at the University of Washington, he earned his

Secondary Teaching Certificate and administrative credentials. He was a

lifelong learner with seven summers of additional training in education and

administration. Arnold taught at Bellevue High School in Bellevue, South

Junior High and Jackson Elementary in Everett. He served as principal at

Monroe, Hawthorne, Lowell and View Ridge Elementary schools in Everett. He

felt that supporting dedicated teachers was a richly rewarding experience. As

director of the Head Start Program in Everett in the 60’s, Arnold recognized

the value of the program’s focus on language enrichment in early childhood

education to help bridge the education gap for children entering school from

low income households. In 2001, the City of Everett and the Hawthorne

Elementary school community honored Arnie’s commitment to children and

families in northeast Everett by dedicating a new park for which he had

strongly advocated for as, “Wiggums Hollow Park”.

Arnie and Irene’s first and foremost passion was their family. They had five

children, Matt, Jan, Christine, Paul and David, who all grew up in Everett in

a home close to Mukilteo, built by Arnie, his father and Irene’s two brothers,

Bill and Wally. Arnie’s other lifelong passions included fishing, hunting,

storytelling, philosophy, community, frequent family reunions and world travel

with his life partner, Irene. He was a long-time member of the First

Congregational United Church of Christ in Everett where he sang in the choir,

and in later years was welcomed by the First United Methodist Church community

in Wenatchee where he and Irene often attended with his son, Dave Wiggum, and

wife Karen Wiggum.

Arnold was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Irene (Nelson) Wiggum;

his brother, Perry Wiggum; and sisters, Margaret and Ruth Wiggum. He is

survived by children: Matt Wiggum (Candice) of Everett, WA, Jan Morberg (Tom)

of Gig Harbor, WA, Christine Alexander (Larry) of Orondo, WA, Paul Wiggum

(Peggy) of Issaquah, WA, David Wiggum (Karen) of Wenatchee, WA; ten

grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Cathy Ridgeway, Dr. Jeff Monda, their

clinic staff, the Central Washington Hospitalists, CWH medical floor staff,

and the staff of the CWH Transitional Care Unit for their professional and

compassionate care. RiverWest Retirement Community also provided loving and

exceptional care to our beloved father throughout the final months of life.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 941

Washington Street, Wenatchee, WA at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Arnie and Irene will be interred together during a family service at Cyprus

Lawn Memorial Park in Everett, WA, in May of 2017. In lieu of flowers,

memorials can be made to Wenatchee First United Methodist Church, Normanna

Lodge #3 /Sons of Norway, in Everett, WA, or any other charity of choice.