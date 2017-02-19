Brooks Wilson

East Wenatchee, WA

Brooks Wilson passed away on February 8, 2017, 11:30 p.m., after a massive

stroke. Brooks was born to Allison and Herb Wilson on November 1, 1943. He

graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1962 and attended Everett Community

College. He was a godly man devoted to his religion his entire life and acted

accordingly.

His first job was as a box boy at B&M Grocery Store, then a lineman at

PUD. He changed his career to insurance sales, working for Wilson & Rowe,

then off to inspection services for commercial kitchens. He formed Wilson

Insurance with his sister, Tanya Lindell and his father until retirement in

2000.

He loved the outdoors hunting deer and could not wait to move to Wenatchee,

after his home was sold by his sister in Lynnwood. He never married, but

enjoyed the love of all his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great

nephew.

He leaves behind his sister, Tanya Wilson Lindell; his brother, Van Wilson;

along with nieces:Nichelle Hilton and family, and Toni Anarde and family.

Recently he became a great-great-uncle.

A happy Celebration of his Life will be held June 10, 2017, at 12:00 noon, at

Maplewood Presbyterian, 19523 84th Ave. W, Edmonds, off of 196th. In lieu of

flowers, please make a donation to Deacon’s Fund/Maplewood.