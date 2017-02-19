The Wenatchee World

Brooks Wilson

Brooks Wilson

East Wenatchee, WA

Brooks Wilson passed away on February 8, 2017, 11:30 p.m., after a massive
stroke. Brooks was born to Allison and Herb Wilson on November 1, 1943. He
graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1962 and attended Everett Community
College. He was a godly man devoted to his religion his entire life and acted
accordingly.

His first job was as a box boy at B&M Grocery Store, then a lineman at
PUD. He changed his career to insurance sales, working for Wilson & Rowe,
then off to inspection services for commercial kitchens. He formed Wilson
Insurance with his sister, Tanya Lindell and his father until retirement in
2000.

He loved the outdoors hunting deer and could not wait to move to Wenatchee,
after his home was sold by his sister in Lynnwood. He never married, but
enjoyed the love of all his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great
nephew.

He leaves behind his sister, Tanya Wilson Lindell; his brother, Van Wilson;
along with nieces:Nichelle Hilton and family, and Toni Anarde and family.
Recently he became a great-great-uncle.

A happy Celebration of his Life will be held June 10, 2017, at 12:00 noon, at
Maplewood Presbyterian, 19523 84th Ave. W, Edmonds, off of 196th. In lieu of
flowers, please make a donation to Deacon’s Fund/Maplewood.

