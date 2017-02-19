Donald L. Kelly

Wenatchee, WA

Join us as we celebrate the life of Donald L. Kelly, a cherished husband,

father, grandfather, brother and friend. Born in Seattle on February 11, 1932,

to Edgar and Irma Nell (Ferguson) Kelly, Don rowed on the Green Lake Crew team

while attending Roosevelt High School, graduating in 1950. He entered the

University of Washington Pharmacy program and was a member of the Husky Crew

team under Coach Al Ulbrickson. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in

Korea near the end of the Korean War.

Upon discharge from the Army, Don returned and graduated from University of

Washington Pharmacy School in 1958. During that time, he met and married

Patricia Barrigan in 1956. After working in the Seattle area, he purchased the

Owl Drug Store in Wenatchee, WA, with Lloyd Rudy, which he owned for over 20

years. The store’s legacy lives on at the Owl Soda Fountain in downtown

Wenatchee. After selling the store, he worked at the Village Pharmacy in

Leavenworth, WA, until retiring in 2011. In all, his pharmacy career spanned

over 60 years, greeting, serving and laughing with thousands in the Wenatchee

and Leavenworth communities.

He is survived by his wife, Pat of Wenatchee; three children and their

spouses: Karen and her husband, Tracy Goetz of Kenmore, WA, Kim and her

husband, Larry Hasenoehrl of Bend, OR, and Jim and his wife, Wendy (Ibach)

Kelly of Fox Island, WA; five grandchildren: Gordy and Spencer Goetz, Amy and

her husband, Chris Watson, Katie Hasenoehrl, and Nicole Kelly; and his

brother, Doug and his wife, Kristi Kelly of Des Moines, WA. He was preceded in

death by his brother, Roger Kelly. The family is grateful to the Hospice team

for their help and support.

Don’s easy smile, quick wit and quiet confidence endeared him to all that knew

him. His legacy will live on in the lives of his family and everyone else who

were blessed to know him. He will be missed.

A Funeral Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in

Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made

to the charity of your choice in loving memory of Don. You are invited to view

his online guestbook at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in

the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.