Donald L. Kelly
Donald L. Kelly
Wenatchee, WA
Join us as we celebrate the life of Donald L. Kelly, a cherished husband,
father, grandfather, brother and friend. Born in Seattle on February 11, 1932,
to Edgar and Irma Nell (Ferguson) Kelly, Don rowed on the Green Lake Crew team
while attending Roosevelt High School, graduating in 1950. He entered the
University of Washington Pharmacy program and was a member of the Husky Crew
team under Coach Al Ulbrickson. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in
Korea near the end of the Korean War.
Upon discharge from the Army, Don returned and graduated from University of
Washington Pharmacy School in 1958. During that time, he met and married
Patricia Barrigan in 1956. After working in the Seattle area, he purchased the
Owl Drug Store in Wenatchee, WA, with Lloyd Rudy, which he owned for over 20
years. The store’s legacy lives on at the Owl Soda Fountain in downtown
Wenatchee. After selling the store, he worked at the Village Pharmacy in
Leavenworth, WA, until retiring in 2011. In all, his pharmacy career spanned
over 60 years, greeting, serving and laughing with thousands in the Wenatchee
and Leavenworth communities.
He is survived by his wife, Pat of Wenatchee; three children and their
spouses: Karen and her husband, Tracy Goetz of Kenmore, WA, Kim and her
husband, Larry Hasenoehrl of Bend, OR, and Jim and his wife, Wendy (Ibach)
Kelly of Fox Island, WA; five grandchildren: Gordy and Spencer Goetz, Amy and
her husband, Chris Watson, Katie Hasenoehrl, and Nicole Kelly; and his
brother, Doug and his wife, Kristi Kelly of Des Moines, WA. He was preceded in
death by his brother, Roger Kelly. The family is grateful to the Hospice team
for their help and support.
Don’s easy smile, quick wit and quiet confidence endeared him to all that knew
him. His legacy will live on in the lives of his family and everyone else who
were blessed to know him. He will be missed.
A Funeral Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in
Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made
to the charity of your choice in loving memory of Don. You are invited to view
his online guestbook at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in
the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy