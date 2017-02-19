Esther Joyce Seabrook

East Wenatchee, WA

Esther Joyce Seabrook, 92, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully at

her beloved home on February 14, 2017. She was born in Huntersville Township,

Wadena County, MN, on July 27, 1924, to Alfred and Mayme Tellock, and grew up

on a dairy farm near the little town of Sebeka, in rural Minnesota. After

graduating from high school, and at the invitation of her oldest brother and

sister-in-law, she moved to join them in their Redmond, WA, home. She helped

with the WWII war effort by welding Liberty ships at the shipyard in Kirkland.

Later, she joined her step-sister in a boarding house in Snoqualmie, riding

the bus each day to work. With the help of the boarding house owners, Esther

met Bill Seabrook, who also lived at the boarding house and worked the night

shift at the power plant underneath Snoqualmie Falls. They married in 1945 and

lived in Snoqualmie until 1953.

They moved to Pasco, acquired ten acres, built their home and eventually

developed the land to include a Seabrook Court. Their final move was to East

Wenatchee, WA, in 1960, and they continued to raise their family near the

mountains, where they enjoyed camping, hunting, and gathering fire wood.

Besides being a wonderful homemaker, Esther introduced her boys to jobs in the

agricultural field, then worked as a waitress first at the Cascadian Hotel’s

restaurant and then at Denny’s. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling in a

motor home with her husband to Alaska in the summer and Arizona in the winter

and everywhere in between the rest of the year. She loved card games, cribbage

in particular, and a warm fire in the stove. She was known for her quick wit

and her wonderful baked goods - mostly those cinnamon rolls - that many in the

family have tried to recreate.

Esther was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee, where she regularly

attended all her years in Wenatchee.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special to her and her

face would light up when they were in her house. After her husband’s passing

in 2001, Esther continued to travel, enjoy and maintain her home, and keep an

active social life.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce McKinnon (Edwin), Kirkland, WA; sons:

Joseph Seabrook (Marilee), Seattle, WA; Sidney Seabrook, Port Orchard, WA; and

Don Seabrook (Vicki), East Wenatchee, WA. She deeply loved all of her nine

grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be planned for the spring.