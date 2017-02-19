Esther Joyce Seabrook
Esther Joyce Seabrook
East Wenatchee, WA
Esther Joyce Seabrook, 92, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully at
her beloved home on February 14, 2017. She was born in Huntersville Township,
Wadena County, MN, on July 27, 1924, to Alfred and Mayme Tellock, and grew up
on a dairy farm near the little town of Sebeka, in rural Minnesota. After
graduating from high school, and at the invitation of her oldest brother and
sister-in-law, she moved to join them in their Redmond, WA, home. She helped
with the WWII war effort by welding Liberty ships at the shipyard in Kirkland.
Later, she joined her step-sister in a boarding house in Snoqualmie, riding
the bus each day to work. With the help of the boarding house owners, Esther
met Bill Seabrook, who also lived at the boarding house and worked the night
shift at the power plant underneath Snoqualmie Falls. They married in 1945 and
lived in Snoqualmie until 1953.
They moved to Pasco, acquired ten acres, built their home and eventually
developed the land to include a Seabrook Court. Their final move was to East
Wenatchee, WA, in 1960, and they continued to raise their family near the
mountains, where they enjoyed camping, hunting, and gathering fire wood.
Besides being a wonderful homemaker, Esther introduced her boys to jobs in the
agricultural field, then worked as a waitress first at the Cascadian Hotel’s
restaurant and then at Denny’s. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling in a
motor home with her husband to Alaska in the summer and Arizona in the winter
and everywhere in between the rest of the year. She loved card games, cribbage
in particular, and a warm fire in the stove. She was known for her quick wit
and her wonderful baked goods - mostly those cinnamon rolls - that many in the
family have tried to recreate.
Esther was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee, where she regularly
attended all her years in Wenatchee.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special to her and her
face would light up when they were in her house. After her husband’s passing
in 2001, Esther continued to travel, enjoy and maintain her home, and keep an
active social life.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce McKinnon (Edwin), Kirkland, WA; sons:
Joseph Seabrook (Marilee), Seattle, WA; Sidney Seabrook, Port Orchard, WA; and
Don Seabrook (Vicki), East Wenatchee, WA. She deeply loved all of her nine
grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be planned for the spring.
