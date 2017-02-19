James Palmer Pinkston

Wenatchee, WA

James Palmer Pinkston, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

Jim was born March 24, 1945, in Wenatchee, WA, to Berneice and Palmer

Pinkston. After graduating in 1963 from Eastmont High School, he met Brenda

Dockins in Arkansas on a Christmas vacation of that year. In 1964, they were

married and made their home in Wenatchee, WA. Jim started work at Alcoa while

Brenda was a housewife. He was drafted into the Army in 1966, served a year in

Vietnam and was discharged in 1968. After his military discharge, he returned

to work at Alcoa, retiring after 28 years. He then attended Wenatchee Valley

College, receiving his AA degree in Chemical Dependency in 2003. Most

recently, Jim volunteered his service and experience at The Bunker for Vets

Serving Vets, something he cherished.

Jim never met a stranger or a dog he didn’t like. He was always quick with a

joke or funny story and never missed a chance to humorously insult or tease.

Jim was a cherished son, adored big brother, beloved husband and faithful,

generous friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Berneice. Jim is survived

by his wife, Brenda, of 52 years; his sister, Donna Jewell; numerous nieces,

nephews, cousins; and a host of friends.

A Memorial Service for Jim will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 21,

2017, in the Telford’s Chapel at 711 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. Arrangements

are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.