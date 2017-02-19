Louise Ellen Woods

“Mom Woods”

East Wenatchee, WA

Louise E. Woods, 86 years old, died peacefully with family at her side on

February 7, 2017, after a ten year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born

August 31, 1930, in Wenatchee, WA, the only child of Marion and Ruby (Moore)

George.

She grew up in East Wenatchee, WA, and was known as one of the “Bridge

Walkers”, attending school in the Wenatchee School District. She graduated

from Wenatchee High School in 1948 and attended Wenatchee Valley College

before going on to the University of Washington.

In July of 1951, she married Elmer Kaiser. They spent their early married life

in Bremerhaven, Germany, where Elmer was stationed while serving in the U.S.

Army. During her time in Germany, she enjoyed roaming the countryside for

antiques, which became a life-long hobby she continued with her many friends.

After Elmer was discharged, they made their home in East Wenatchee, WA. Elmer

passed away in 1969.

Louise then worked at Eastmont High School as the Study Hall Teacher and later

became the Attendance Secretary from 1970 to 1989. It was here she earned the

much loved title of “Mom” from all of her “kids”, as she called them. When she

retired in 1989, she was thrilled when the graduating class asked her to be

part of Graduation. She touched many students’ lives during her time spent at

Eastmont. She was honored by Douglas County as “Citizen of the Year” for the

support and guidance she gave to so many.

In 1975, she married Glenn V. Woods. They continued to make their home in East

Wenatchee. They recently celebrated their 42nd anniversary in January of 2017.

Louise was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in East Wenatchee. She

played the organ for Sunday morning services for over 45 years. She also

played the piano, led the choir, taught Sunday School and was a member of the

Women’s Circle of Faith. She played for many weddings and funerals throughout

the valley over the years. She loved arranging flowers and decorating cakes.

She worked at the Central Washington Hospital Gift Shop as the manager for

many years before her illness. She truly enjoyed working with all the ladies

there.

In 2012, when Mom’s illness required increasing care, we were fortunate enough

to find “Wanda’s Country Living”, an adult family home. Mom found a

comfortable home there with loving caregivers until her death. Wanda and the

other caregivers took such wonderful care of her and treated her as if she was

their very own. We cannot thank them enough,knowing that mom was cared for and

loved so much by them.

Louise is survived by her husband, Glenn V. Woods; son, Jim (Mary) Kaiser;

daughter, Jan Kaiser; son, Warren (Shawna) Woods of Yakima, WA; daughter,

Wendy Rodgers of Kennewick, WA; granddaughter, Shaylynn Pickler and grandson,

Shawn Rodgers, both of Kennewick, WA; and special close family friend, Marilyn

Brincat. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Ruby George; her

first husband, Elmer Kaiser; her sister-in-law, Marie K. Marker and brother-

in-law, William H. Marker; and her aunt and uncle, Nettie and Ralph Moore.

A Celebration of her Life will be held in the spring, Mom’s favorite time of

the year. Memorials can be made in her name to Faith Lutheran Church, East

Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories in the on-line guest

book at: www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial

Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.