Lowell Dean Warner

Orondo, WA

Lowell Dean Warner, 89, a resident of Orondo, WA, for 52 years, passed away on

Wednesday, February 15, 2017. Mr. Warner served in the United States Army Air

Corps during and after World War II. With his wife, Shan, he owned and

operated Rocky Point Orchard, Inc. from 1965 until 1993, at which time he

retired due to colon cancer. He was a volunteer fire fighter with the Orondo

Fire Department and was a member of Badger Mountain Lodge No 57.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shan Warner; daughters: Luanna Laci of

Spokane, WA, and Lee A. Hanson and her husband, Chris, of Orondo, WA; four

grandsons: Ian Campbell of Wrangell, AK, Brynn Lawless of East Wenatchee, WA,

Colt Lawless of Spokane, WA, and Kai Lawless of East Wenatchee, WA; five

great-grandsons: Devlyn, Jaxon, Jett, Kydd, and Nico; and his sister-in-law,

Rose Marie Hannahs; along with many nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in

death by his parents, Charles and Estella Warner; three brothers: Clell

Warner, Bob Warner, and Max Warner; and one sister, Pauline Bloom.

Dean’s family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Tucker and Confluence Health Home

Hospice for their excellent care.

Dean’s life will be celebrated on Friday, February 24, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. at

Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Chapel. A private, family interment will

take place at Orondo Cemetery at a later date. Should friends desire,

contribution may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S.

Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please express your thoughts and memories

on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones

& Jones - Betts Funeral Home.