Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Fager

September 24, 1925 - February 8, 2017

Wenatchee, WA

Betty was born in Chicago, IL, as Mary Elizabeth Clancy, daughter of William

and Lillian Clancy. She had one younger sister, Lois Clancy. Betty graduated

from high school in Oak Park, IL, in 1943. A friend of hers wrote a character

description of “Miss Bette Clancy” for her application to Mac Murray College

and she was described as “a girl of fine character, sweet disposition and

pleasing personality.”

Betty graduated with a degree in Elementary Education and was employed in

Evanston, IL, teaching kindergarten through second grade. In 1988, Betty would

further her education and earn her degree in Library Science. She worked for

12 years as a librarian at Cascade Elementary School.

Betty married Donald B. Fager in Oak Park, IL, August 23, 1947, and taught for

three years while Don went to medical school. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, in

1954 and built the home that she lived in until her death. They raised five

children and she is survived by Donna Parsons, Susan Hunter, Craig Fager,

Maureen Williams, Scott Fager; seven grandchildren; and five great-

grandchildren.

Betty gave graciously of her time and volunteered on behalf of numerous

organizations in the Wenatchee Valley. In 1960, Betty helped initiate the

first kindergarten in Wenatchee. She worked actively with teachers, students,

and curriculum for the youth of the community. In Betty’s golden years, she

continued to serve her community, travel the world and could often be found at

the dance hall, teaching or playing tennis, or visiting with friends and

family.

Our mother, Betty, embodied the values of patience, honesty, kindness and

love. She taught us all about sharing, caring and contributing to a community

family. Mother loved to write encouraging words to others or poems to

remember. Here she writes:

“I remember ….traveling for adventure, new experiences, and new lifestyles,

the devotion to family,

to maintain a warm and welcoming home,

to develop lifelong friendships,

to keep up with the children’s activities,

the good memories of outdoor trips and experiences,

music and dance,

the challenge of sports, friends made, and hearts maintained.”

That is our mom. She will be greatly missed.

A gathering to celebrate Betty’s life with family and friends will be Sunday,

April 30, 2017, at the Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club, 1913 Skyline

Drive, Wenatchee, WA. Please join us between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. In lieu

of flowers, contributions would be appreciated in Betty Fager’s name to:

Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild Children’s Fund, P.O. Box 3588, Wenatchee,WA,

98807; www.wenatcheefolliesguild.org/donate.