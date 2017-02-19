Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Fager
Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Fager
September 24, 1925 - February 8, 2017
Wenatchee, WA
Betty was born in Chicago, IL, as Mary Elizabeth Clancy, daughter of William
and Lillian Clancy. She had one younger sister, Lois Clancy. Betty graduated
from high school in Oak Park, IL, in 1943. A friend of hers wrote a character
description of “Miss Bette Clancy” for her application to Mac Murray College
and she was described as “a girl of fine character, sweet disposition and
pleasing personality.”
Betty graduated with a degree in Elementary Education and was employed in
Evanston, IL, teaching kindergarten through second grade. In 1988, Betty would
further her education and earn her degree in Library Science. She worked for
12 years as a librarian at Cascade Elementary School.
Betty married Donald B. Fager in Oak Park, IL, August 23, 1947, and taught for
three years while Don went to medical school. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, in
1954 and built the home that she lived in until her death. They raised five
children and she is survived by Donna Parsons, Susan Hunter, Craig Fager,
Maureen Williams, Scott Fager; seven grandchildren; and five great-
grandchildren.
Betty gave graciously of her time and volunteered on behalf of numerous
organizations in the Wenatchee Valley. In 1960, Betty helped initiate the
first kindergarten in Wenatchee. She worked actively with teachers, students,
and curriculum for the youth of the community. In Betty’s golden years, she
continued to serve her community, travel the world and could often be found at
the dance hall, teaching or playing tennis, or visiting with friends and
family.
Our mother, Betty, embodied the values of patience, honesty, kindness and
love. She taught us all about sharing, caring and contributing to a community
family. Mother loved to write encouraging words to others or poems to
remember. Here she writes:
“I remember ….traveling for adventure, new experiences, and new lifestyles,
the devotion to family,
to maintain a warm and welcoming home,
to develop lifelong friendships,
to keep up with the children’s activities,
the good memories of outdoor trips and experiences,
music and dance,
the challenge of sports, friends made, and hearts maintained.”
That is our mom. She will be greatly missed.
A gathering to celebrate Betty’s life with family and friends will be Sunday,
April 30, 2017, at the Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club, 1913 Skyline
Drive, Wenatchee, WA. Please join us between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. In lieu
of flowers, contributions would be appreciated in Betty Fager’s name to:
Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild Children’s Fund, P.O. Box 3588, Wenatchee,WA,
98807; www.wenatcheefolliesguild.org/donate.
