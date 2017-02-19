Michael Elliott Marchand

East Wenatchee, WA

Michael Elliott Marchand of East Wenatchee, WA, died at his home on February

10, 2017, after a long, brave fight with cancer. Mike was born to Sue and

Ernie Marchand in Brewster, WA, on November 21, 1962. He spent his childhood

in Twisp, Wa, where he and his brothers and sisters would play in the

mountains.

When Mike was ten, the family moved to Moses Lake, WA. He received his high

school diploma and immediately, with his twin brother, Mitch, joined the

United States Army and later the National Guard. In 1986, he married Jeannie

Buchmann, of Moses Lake, and began a family. Shortly after, they moved to East

Wenatchee, WA, where he and his brother, Mitch, worked together on

construction for a few years.

Mike continued with a long and successful career in excavation and

construction, where he headed-up many large construction projects in the

Wenatchee Valley, including superintending a highway project in Alaska over

several years. Mike was a studious worker, teaching himself a wide variety of

skills that he sought out and mastered. After studying at Wenatchee Valley

College, he added bookkeeping to his range of skills. His family will always

remember his How-To-Get-It-Done attitude and ability, which was a reflection

of his positive work ethic. When not working, Mike enjoyed teaching his

children how to fish, play baseball and to enjoy the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; son, Zane Marchand; daughters: Chelsea

Marchand, and Naomie Marchand; one granddaughter, Dallas Rae Clark; his

mother, Sue Marchand; and two brothers: Mitch Marchand and Tim Marchand. Mike

was preceded in death by his father, Ernie Marchand; sister, Kim Bowman; and

brother, Troy Marchand.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill (formally

Willies) in East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 25, 2017, from

12:00-6:00 p.m. At a later date, his ashes will be laid to rest at Beaver

Creek Cemetery in Twisp, WA.