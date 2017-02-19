Michael Elliott Marchand
Michael Elliott Marchand
East Wenatchee, WA
Michael Elliott Marchand of East Wenatchee, WA, died at his home on February
10, 2017, after a long, brave fight with cancer. Mike was born to Sue and
Ernie Marchand in Brewster, WA, on November 21, 1962. He spent his childhood
in Twisp, Wa, where he and his brothers and sisters would play in the
mountains.
When Mike was ten, the family moved to Moses Lake, WA. He received his high
school diploma and immediately, with his twin brother, Mitch, joined the
United States Army and later the National Guard. In 1986, he married Jeannie
Buchmann, of Moses Lake, and began a family. Shortly after, they moved to East
Wenatchee, WA, where he and his brother, Mitch, worked together on
construction for a few years.
Mike continued with a long and successful career in excavation and
construction, where he headed-up many large construction projects in the
Wenatchee Valley, including superintending a highway project in Alaska over
several years. Mike was a studious worker, teaching himself a wide variety of
skills that he sought out and mastered. After studying at Wenatchee Valley
College, he added bookkeeping to his range of skills. His family will always
remember his How-To-Get-It-Done attitude and ability, which was a reflection
of his positive work ethic. When not working, Mike enjoyed teaching his
children how to fish, play baseball and to enjoy the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; son, Zane Marchand; daughters: Chelsea
Marchand, and Naomie Marchand; one granddaughter, Dallas Rae Clark; his
mother, Sue Marchand; and two brothers: Mitch Marchand and Tim Marchand. Mike
was preceded in death by his father, Ernie Marchand; sister, Kim Bowman; and
brother, Troy Marchand.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill (formally
Willies) in East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 25, 2017, from
12:00-6:00 p.m. At a later date, his ashes will be laid to rest at Beaver
Creek Cemetery in Twisp, WA.
