Police investigate restaurant fracas

WENATCHEE — City police are looking into an assault reported Saturday night at a Wenatchee restaurant, in which the attacker allegedly carried a firearm.

No shots were fired in the assault at La Fuente, 816 S. Mission St., but one man was reportedly beaten and injured, said Cpl. Seth Buhler. Police on Sunday were still seeking a 21-year-old suspect whose name is known to them, Buhler said.

A dispute apparently broke out between the two men about 6:45 p.m., and the suspect struck and injured the victim. His name and condition were not available Sunday.

Witnesses told police the suspect was armed with a gun, but no firearm was used in the assault. It was unclear whether the incident took place in the restaurant or in its parking lot.