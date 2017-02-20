The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

Washington's Birthday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Showers then Rain/Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Gonzaga thumps Pacific, moves to 28-0

by .Reuters
College Sports
SPOKANE — Top-ranked Gonzaga had five scorers in double figures led by Nigel Williams-Goss’ 18 points in the Bulldogs’ 82-61 win over Pacific in a West Coast Conference game on Saturday.

Johnathan Williams added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Zach Collins had 14 points and nine rebounds as Gonzaga improved to 28-0 overall and 16-0 in the WCC. Przemek Karnowski had 13 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Mathews added 10 points.

“It’s so much fun,” said Williams-Goss, a…

