Gonzaga thumps Pacific, moves to 28-0

SPOKANE — Top-ranked Gonzaga had five scorers in double figures led by Nigel Williams-Goss’ 18 points in the Bulldogs’ 82-61 win over Pacific in a West Coast Conference game on Saturday.

Johnathan Williams added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Zach Collins had 14 points and nine rebounds as Gonzaga improved to 28-0 overall and 16-0 in the WCC. Przemek Karnowski had 13 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Mathews added 10 points.

“It’s so much fun,” said Williams-Goss, a…