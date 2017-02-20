The Wenatchee World

Related content

Lake Chelan study brings community together

by K.C. Mehaffey
MANSON — Manson High School sophomore Marco Sanchez peered into Lake Chelan and watched the black-and-white checkered Secchi disk drop slowly under the water.

Created by 17th Century Italian scientist Angelo Secchi, the disk measures water clarity with a reading of how deep it goes before disappearing from sight.

While Sanchez watched the disk, his classmates Seth Rossell, Alex Zaragosa and Victor Manjares uncoiled the rope that held it. Yes, he told them, he could still see it at 18…

