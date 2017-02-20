The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Washington's Birthday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Showers then Rain/Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Late to bed and late to rise makes mom and kids tardy

by Abigail Van Buren Universal Press Syndicate
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

Dear Abby: I will be spending a couple of months visiting my daughter, who is a single mom. She has asked me to help her wake her 8- and 11-year-old kids in the morning and have them ready for school.

Unfortunately, she works some distance away from her home. The kids attend private school and are involved in sports. The problem is, they eat and go to bed later than they should. In the morning, they can’t wake up or…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 