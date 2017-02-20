The Wenatchee World

Washington's Birthday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Showers then Rain/Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Marriage licenses

Chelan County

Dustin Robert Rush, 35, of Spokane Valley, and Laska Marie King, 33, of East Wenatchee

Andrey Josue Perez Esquivel, 22, and Kaitlin Ruth Spurbeck, 22, both of East Wenatchee

Rex Harold King, 61, of Monitor, and Catherine Sue McElroy, 57, of Cashmere

Gloria Guerrero Bastida, 21, of Dryden, and Ricardo Ramirez Villavicencio, 22, of Cashmere

Bernadette Nichelle Aleman, 25, and Charles Douglas Cox, 24, both of East Wenatchee

Jennifer Lynn Ramsey, 29, and Kevin Alvin Bradley, 37, both…

