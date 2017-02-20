Marriage licenses

Chelan County
Dustin Robert Rush, 35, of Spokane Valley, and Laska Marie King, 33, of East Wenatchee
Andrey Josue Perez Esquivel, 22, and Kaitlin Ruth Spurbeck, 22, both of East Wenatchee
Rex Harold King, 61, of Monitor, and Catherine Sue McElroy, 57, of Cashmere
Gloria Guerrero Bastida, 21, of Dryden, and Ricardo Ramirez Villavicencio, 22, of Cashmere
Bernadette Nichelle Aleman, 25, and Charles Douglas Cox, 24, both of East Wenatchee
Jennifer Lynn Ramsey, 29, and Kevin Alvin Bradley, 37, both…
