Micro-preemie babies

MIAMI — Lucas Gutierrez has chubby cheeks, curly brown hair and a smile that makes him the center of attention in any room.

Whenever the 20-month-old grabs a cellphone and says “cheeeese” into the camera, he tilts his button nose up, showing a tiny dent in the right nostril.

That’s where his body grew around the oxygen tubes he wore constantly when he was born. Underneath his shirt, which says, “The struggle was real ... NICU grad 2015,” his little…