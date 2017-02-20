Monday snow expected to be heaviest of week

WENATCHEE — Monday morning brought steady snowfall to the Wenatchee Valley for a few hours Monday, most of which promptly melted by the afternoon.
The remainder of the week is expected to have highs from 37 to 42 degrees, lows from 23 to 26 degrees with occasional snow, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 30 percent chance of snow before 10 a.m. Tuesday, though little is expected. Wednesday is forecasted to have a high of 42, but…
