Washington's Birthday

Hi36° Slight Chance Showers

Tonight

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi40° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi35° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Monday snow expected to be heaviest of week

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — Monday morning brought steady snowfall to the Wenatchee Valley for a few hours Monday, most of which promptly melted by the afternoon.

The remainder of the week is expected to have highs from 37 to 42 degrees, lows from 23 to 26 degrees with occasional snow, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 30 percent chance of snow before 10 a.m. Tuesday, though little is expected. Wednesday is forecasted to have a high of 42, but…

