The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Washington's Birthday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Showers then Rain/Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

New U.S. travel ban to spare green card holders

by Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

Reuters

MUNICH — A new version of a Trump administration travel ban will not stop green card residency holders or travelers already on planes from entering the United States, U.S. Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly said on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s initial attempt to clamp down for security reasons on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and on refugees snarled to a halt amid a judicial backlash and chaos at airports.

“The president is contemplating releasing a tighter, more…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 