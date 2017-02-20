The Wenatchee World

Washington's Birthday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Showers then Rain/Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

People & Places

by Lindsay Francis
Congratulations

Ron Brown was named president of the board of directors of GWATA. Brown is the director of instructional technology for the Wenatchee School District.

Braden Draggoo, of New York Life, received eight awards Jan. 20 during New York Life’s Eastern Washington General Office’s annual meeting in Kennewick. Draggoo’s awards included Agent of the Year 2016 and the Bob D. Hall Life Leader Award.

Marcy Horne, of Paschal Sherman Indian School, was selected as Washington State Middle Level - North Central Region…

