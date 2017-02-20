People & Places

Congratulations

Ron Brown was named president of the board of directors of GWATA. Brown is the director of instructional technology for the Wenatchee School District.

Braden Draggoo, of New York Life, received eight awards Jan. 20 during New York Life’s Eastern Washington General Office’s annual meeting in Kennewick. Draggoo’s awards included Agent of the Year 2016 and the Bob D. Hall Life Leader Award.

Marcy Horne, of Paschal Sherman Indian School, was selected as Washington State Middle Level - North Central Region…