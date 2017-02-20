Plaintiff in Roe v. Wade ruling dies

Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff known as “Jane Roe” in the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion, died on Saturday at the age of 69, a journalist close to McCorvey said.

McCorvey died of heart failure at an assisted living home in Katy, Texas, Joshua Prager, a journalist who is writing a book about the ruling, said in an email.

Her lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym, resulted in the court’s 1973 decision that established a woman’s…