The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Washington's Birthday

Hi36° Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Showers then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Prep weekend rewind: Tonasket wins 1B/2B state wrestling championship in Tacoma

by David Heiling
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

In the Sunday edition of the Wenatchee World sports section, the Tonasket wrestling team’s successes were omitted when many other athletes from around North Central Washington were mentioned throughout the article. 

TACOMA — At the 1B/2B Mat Classic XXIX wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome west of the Cascade mountains, the Tonasket Tigers wrestling team dominated the tournament with four state champions, one runner-up, two fourth-place finishes and three fifth-place finishes. 

It is Tonasket coach Dave…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 