Prep weekend rewind: Tonasket wins 1B/2B state wrestling championship in Tacoma

In the Sunday edition of the Wenatchee World sports section, the Tonasket wrestling team’s successes were omitted when many other athletes from around North Central Washington were mentioned throughout the article.

TACOMA — At the 1B/2B Mat Classic XXIX wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome west of the Cascade mountains, the Tonasket Tigers wrestling team dominated the tournament with four state champions, one runner-up, two fourth-place finishes and three fifth-place finishes.

It is Tonasket coach Dave…