Preparing for a feed

Marcus Neilson, banquet chef for the Wenatchee Red Lion Hotel, slices sausages made from elk and deer, preparing for Saturday night's annual Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association Wild Game Feed. The menu also included pheasant, cougar, moose and salmon. The event is the main fund raiser-for the organization. Neilson says he loves dried meat. "It's torture not to be able to just eat it."