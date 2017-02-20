Should you stay home from work when you are sick?

Q: You are sick. Should you be a trouper and go to work or stay home to avoid spreading germs?

Going to work when you’re sick is a great way to stay on top of projects and completely undo all the relational equity you’ve built up over the years.

Next to “the guy who heats up leftover fish in the break-room microwave,” a sick employee is the most disliked person at every office. People don’t see you as a hard…