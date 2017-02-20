The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Washington's Birthday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Showers then Rain/Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Spurbeck, Perez

Website Staff
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

Katie Spurbeck and Andrey Perez have announced their engagement.

She is the daughter of Don and Sherry Spurbeck of East Wenatchee. His parents are Rev. Daniel and Sandra Perez of East Wenatchee.

She is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She attends the Wenatchee Valley College School of Nursing, studying to earn RN certification. She is a dance instructor at Fabulous Feet, Wenatchee.

He is a graduate of Eastmont High School and Wenatchee Valley College. He is a real estate…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 