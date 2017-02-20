U.S. shuts high-security labs over concerns about air hose safety
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed down its highest security biosafety laboratories after discovering that hoses that supply air to scientists wearing special protective suits were never approved for that use, the agency said on Friday.
“We have no evidence that anybody has suffered ill health effects from breathing air that came through these hoses,” Stephan Monroe, associate director for laboratory science and safety at the CDC, told Reuters.
Monroe said he was confident scientists were…