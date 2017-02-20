The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Washington's Birthday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Showers then Rain/Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

U.S. shuts high-security labs over concerns about air hose safety

Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed down its highest security biosafety laboratories after discovering that hoses that supply air to scientists wearing special protective suits were never approved for that use, the agency said on Friday.

“We have no evidence that anybody has suffered ill health effects from breathing air that came through these hoses,” Stephan Monroe, associate director for laboratory science and safety at the CDC, told Reuters.

Monroe said he was confident scientists were…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 