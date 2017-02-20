Webber, McGrady lead Hall of Fame finalists

NEW ORLEANS — Five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber and former league scoring champion Tracy McGrady are among 14 finalists for this year’s Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class. The finalists, who include four former NBA players and seven coaches, were announced on Saturday in New Orleans.

Webber averaged more than 20 points for nine consecutive seasons in a 15-year career with five NBA teams. McGrady led league scorers in 2003 and 2004 and was a seven-time all-star. He averaged 19.6…