Overnight

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi40° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi35° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi35° Sunny

4-H club announces officers

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Heights 4-H Club has elected its officers for the 2016-17 year: Tyler Schuyleman, recreation chairman; Evan Berdan, reporter; Joe Schuyleman, treasurer; Nicole Grupp, secretary; Kadi Compton, vice president; and Kody Richards, president.

