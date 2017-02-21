The Wenatchee World

Annual chess tournament winner announced

by Lindsay Francis
EPHRATA — The Waypoint Foundation has announced that Steven McClain of Moses Lake won the organization’s 2017 scholastic chess tournament.

The tournament’s championship match was a rematch of last year, with McClain against Michael Novitiskiy of Ephrata. McClain took home a $500 first prize; Novitiskiy won $200.

The competition was open to students enrolled in the Ephrata, Quincy, Soap Lake and Moses Lake school districts.

