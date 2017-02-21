Annual luncheon benefits youth programs

WENATCHEE — Camp Fire North Central Washington will hold its annual benefit luncheon at noon March 1 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
The free luncheon will feature keynote speaker Michelle McCormick, owner of Stage Kids.
Donations will be collected during the event with all proceeds benefiting Camp Fire youth programs in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Adams counties.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call 663-1609.
