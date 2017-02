ST. GEORGE, Utah — Ashley Oswald, a junior in the agricultural education program at Chelan High School, represented the Pacific Northwest region at the Society for Range Management’s high school youth forum held Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

For the forum’s speaking contest, Oswald presented a paper on MOVI, a bacterial pneumonia fatal to wild sheep and carried by domestic sheep and goats. Her presentation won second place out of a field of 25.