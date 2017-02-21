Delays, closures over Snoqualmie Pass this week

SNOQUALMIE PASS — Motorists will experience long delays and temporary closures on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass this week while crews install lane markers and reflectors to improve nighttime visibility.

Closures will begin on Wednesday and continue through Friday. A single lane in each direction will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. just east of the summit, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Nighttime closures also will occur, with westbound lanes closed from 10 p.m. to 5…