Delores M. Piepel
Delores M. Piepel, 84, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.…
Hi38° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain
Lo26° Mostly Cloudy
Hi37° Slight Chance Rain/Snow
Lo21° Partly Cloudy
Hi34° Mostly Sunny
Lo20° Partly Cloudy
Hi33° Slight Chance Rain/Snow
Lo22° Mostly Cloudy
Hi34° Mostly Sunny
Lo23° Partly Cloudy
Delores M. Piepel, 84, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.…