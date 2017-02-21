The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi38° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi37° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Delores M. Piepel

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Delores M. Piepel, 84, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 