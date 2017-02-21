Free agent Mitchell to visit Seahawks

The Seahawks are expected to get a visit next week from free agent defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, according to a report Saturday from NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo.

Mitchell was cut by the Dolphins on Friday, meaning he can be signed immediately, in contrast to players whose contracts run out March 9 and then become unrestricted free agents.

Mitchell missed half the season last year with a calf injury suffered in the opening game of the against the Seahawks in Seattle and…