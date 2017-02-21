Funeral Service Directory

Tuesday, Feb. 21

James Palmer Pinkston, 71, of Wenatchee: 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, 711 Grant Road. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Harry Dave Bacon, 81, of Ellensburg: 11 a.m. celebration of life at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave S.W., Quincy. A lunch reception will follow. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Friday, Feb. 24

Lowell Dean Warner, 89, of Orondo: 3 p.m. celebration of life…