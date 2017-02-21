The Wenatchee World

Get up close to elk, bighorns at winter feeding site in Yakima County

by Evan BushThe Seattle Times
NACHES — The bighorn sheep know when it’s lunch time. Would you expect any less from a creature with a four-part stomach?

Once distant specks against the snow, the California bighorn filed down the hillside at about 10:30 a.m. on a recent Saturday morning, marching in such an orderly row that any elementary-school teacher would have been proud.

Three lurking coyotes wandered off, perhaps cowed by the number of sheep, which rose to more than 100.

From behind a tall…

