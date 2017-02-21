Hawkins finds his footing New 12th District senator balances work and family
OLYMPIA — Senate aides tell you: No food allowed in the Senate chamber. Media directors remind you: No food. The chamber’s sergeant-at-arms insists: Definitely no food.
So how does freshman senator Brad Hawkins celebrate passage of his first bill on the Senate floor? With food — gifts of Aplets & Cotlets to every senator, followed up by fresh-cut slices of Honeycrisp apples.
“We’re bending the rules just a bit,” smiled Hawkins, the district’s first new senator in 16 years and…