Job fair planned for March 30

WENATCHEE — WorkSource Wenatchee will hold a Chelan/Douglas Job and Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 30 at Pybus Public Market. Veteran’s will receive preference from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

The event will feature several local employers as well as benefit providers to assist participants with issues including homelessness and education services.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Eileen Boylston at eboylston@esd.wa.gov or Jarrod Wright at jwright@esd.wa.gov.