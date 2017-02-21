Large crowd at Yakima meetings show fear of deportation

YAKIMA — Although Elizabeth helped organize an event on Sunday that drew more than 200 people concerned about President Donald Trump’s efforts to remove undocumented people from the United States, she asked that her last name not be used in a news story.

She also declined to participate in a video interview.

“I don’t feel comfortable with that,” the undocumented 24-year-old Heritage University student said. “I’m just really afraid.”

During the three-hour-long Deport Defense Training that took place at the…