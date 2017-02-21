Mariners discuss ‘Whatever it takes’ mantra this spring

PEORIA, Ariz. — “They’re everywhere,” Felix Hernandez said.

Well, that may be a mild overstatement.

But within the confines of the Mariners’ spring training complex, it may feel that way.

The 2017 Mariners’ team slogan of “Whatever It Takes” is featured prominently in any place the players might be with an assortment of signage.

There’s a large poster of the team celebrating one of their walk-off wins last season with the words “Whatever It Takes” outside manager Scott Servais’ office.…