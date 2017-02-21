The Wenatchee World

Outspoken general named Trump’s top security adviser

by Jeff Mason and Patricia ZengerleReuters
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Monday named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser, choosing a military officer known for speaking his mind and challenging his superiors.

McMaster is a highly regarded military tactician and strategic thinker, but his selection surprised some observers who wondered how the officer, whose Army career stalled at times for his questioning of authority, would deal with a White House that has not welcomed criticism.

“He is highly respected…

