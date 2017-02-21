The Wenatchee World

Overflow crowd turns out for town hall without Reichert

by Rufus WoodsPublisher
CASHMERE — A standing room only crowd of more than 350 people crowded into Cashmere's Riverside Center Monday night for a town hall meeting that Congressman Dave Reichert declined to attend. 

Most of the meeting focused on the impact of the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act. A number of citizens and health care providers talked about the importance of universal health care.

The meeting was co-facilitated by Joe Morrison of Columbia Legal Services and Mike Nash, a management consultant…

