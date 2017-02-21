Proposal jeopardizes poorest students, Spokane educators say

A public school funding proposal unveiled by state Republicans earlier this month could reduce the amount of money Spokane’s poorest schools receive, according to local school administrators.

Republican lawmakers counter it is more transparent and accurate.

The proposal requests that school districts’ poverty rates be calculated using U.S. census data. Currently, Washington school districts use free and reduced-price lunch percentages to report low-income schools and students to the state.

“I’m hoping it goes away,” said Linda McDermott, Spokane Public Schools’…