Pybus Market hosts 2nd Annual Firewise Day on Saturday

Wenatchee — Learn how to protect your home from wildfire on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the events room at Pybus Public Market.

As recent years have shown, some of the most valuable home projects are those that protect property and structures from wildfire. During the event, safety agencies will share information and resources on how to make homes and landscaping more defensible.

They will share information on how to create defensible spaces around homes, about fire-resistant…