The Wenatchee World

Weather:

41°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Pybus Market hosts 2nd Annual Firewise Day on Saturday

by Tricia Cook
Send to Kindle
Print This

Wenatchee — Learn how to protect your home from wildfire on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the events room at Pybus Public Market.

As recent years have shown, some of the most valuable home projects are those that protect property and structures from wildfire. During the event, safety agencies will share information and resources on how to make homes and landscaping more defensible.

They will share information on how to create defensible spaces around homes, about fire-resistant…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 