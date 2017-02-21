Itty, 14, explores a snowy January sidewalk with his eyes closed. Typically an indoor cat, he only occasionally enjoys an outdoors jaunt. Itty is the pet of Jan and Blake Murray of Wenatchee. (Provided photo/Jan Murray)

Send us your photos

We’re looking for photos of cute kids and pets taken in North Central Washington within the past year to include in Reader Scrapbook. Send large and/or high-resolution photos, with contact phone number, by email to francis@wenatcheeworld.com, with “Your News…