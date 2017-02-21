The Wenatchee World

Rookie rep aims to bring business perspective to state, district issues

by Mike Irwin
OLYMPIA — The 12th District's new legislative rep believes he brings a fresh perspective to the state's seat of power.

Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, says his experience in orcharding and tourism — plus more than a decade as executive director of the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce — provides him an “economic point of view” on issues that directly affect 12th District businesses and industries.

That point of view, he said, should come in handy as he serves on three…

