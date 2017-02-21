Skier rescued after breaking leg

BLEWETT PASS — A 46-year-old Shoreline man was rescued Monday after breaking his leg while cross-country skiing about 14 miles south of Dryden.

Jeff Boersema was skiing with his family off Upper Tronson Road near milepost 165 on Highway 97 when he broke his lower right leg, according to Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.

Boersema was stuck and no one in the family had a cell phone, Magnussen said — not that there was any cell service. His…